Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.09

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 654605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.