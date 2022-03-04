Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $195.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

