Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas Sells 10,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, February 1st, Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Remi Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,190,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,984,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 86,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.