Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $481.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.30. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

