Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.30

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 28954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastly by 60.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 156,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

