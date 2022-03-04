Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Gap Up to $8.37

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.85. Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 500 shares.

FATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATH. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,738,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

