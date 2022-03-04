FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Declares €1.00 Dividend

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.12) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 9.96 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. FBD has a 1-year low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

