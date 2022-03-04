FBN Securities Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $180.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by FBN Securities from $325.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Shares of ZM opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $111.95 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

