FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Reaches $8.56 on Top Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $8.56 or 0.00021737 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $33.83 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,885 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

