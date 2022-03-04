Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at KeyCorp

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.