Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 560,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,312. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

