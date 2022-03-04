Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.51. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.