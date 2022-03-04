Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the January 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $51.99. 4,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.06. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

