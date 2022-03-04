Financial Analysis: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) versus Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.94 $11.90 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.03 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.