Financial Contrast: The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 4 9 0 2.57 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $93.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.85%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.55% 19.00% 12.68% The Glimpse Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and The Glimpse Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $18.51 billion 2.49 $2.14 billion $4.05 21.71 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 23.82 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services. The Healthcare segment involves healthcare and life sciences. The Products and Resources segment consists of retail and consumer goods, manufacturing and logistics, travel and hospitality, and energy and utilities. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment includes communications, information, media and entertainment, and technology. The company was founded by Wijeyaraj Kumar Mahadeva and Francisco D’Souza in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, NJ.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

