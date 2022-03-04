Financial Contrast: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.64 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.97 $145.01 million $4.60 17.02

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 1 3 0 2.40

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Laredo Petroleum 10.40% 101.15% 6.45%

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.