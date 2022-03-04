Financial Review: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street -4.37% -8.25% 4.95% Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rimini Street and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 3 0 2.75 Farfetch 0 3 10 0 2.77

Rimini Street presently has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 72.64%. Farfetch has a consensus target price of $43.08, suggesting a potential upside of 170.24%. Given Farfetch’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Rimini Street.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rimini Street and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $326.78 million 1.52 $12.98 million ($0.31) -18.45 Farfetch $2.26 billion 2.50 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -14.90

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farfetch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Farfetch beats Rimini Street on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

