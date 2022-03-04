Financial Survey: Trinity Capital (TRIN) & The Competition

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trinity Capital to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trinity Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trinity Capital Competitors 181 706 1004 20 2.45

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential downside of 5.89%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Trinity Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $54.96 million $9.00 million 5.21 Trinity Capital Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.22

Trinity Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Capital. Trinity Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 117.60% 9.79% 5.35% Trinity Capital Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Dividends

Trinity Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Trinity Capital pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Trinity Capital (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

