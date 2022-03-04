Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FNNNF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.
About Finnair Oyj (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finnair Oyj (FNNNF)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.