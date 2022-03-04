Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNNNF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Finnair Oyj has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

