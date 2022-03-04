First American Trust FSB Invests $276,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $367.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

