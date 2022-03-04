First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.33

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 75271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.