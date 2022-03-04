First Hawaiian Bank Has $20.58 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after buying an additional 437,536 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,967. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

