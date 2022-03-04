First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 900 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $140.72. 12,859,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,002,747. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.