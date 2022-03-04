First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,453 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.63. 5,884,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $264.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

