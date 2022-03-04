First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,722 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.19. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

