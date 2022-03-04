First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 68 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $95,730,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of VEEV opened at $193.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day moving average is $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

