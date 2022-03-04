First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 1,028 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE CL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.