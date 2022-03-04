First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 674 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,783 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.48.

NYSE:LMT opened at $447.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $458.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

