First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $533,000 Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -244.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 174,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $5,980,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

