First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

