First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,642 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

