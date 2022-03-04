First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 5,368 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,145,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after buying an additional 809,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,826,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,060,000 after buying an additional 788,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

