First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 882 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after purchasing an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.54.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.