First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

