First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Analyst Recommendations for First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)

