First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.95. 35,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,295. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.94. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$39.19 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

