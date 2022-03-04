First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 44,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

