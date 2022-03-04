First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $65.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “peer perform” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

First Solar stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

