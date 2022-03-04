First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $36.31.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.