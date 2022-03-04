First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter.

