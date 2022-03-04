FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.97

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 139289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

