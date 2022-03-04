Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLUIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fluidra from €40.00 ($44.94) to €36.00 ($40.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf raised Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Shares of FLUIF opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.