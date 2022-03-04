Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $25.42. 36,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,342. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flywire by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 640.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 240,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth about $5,962,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

