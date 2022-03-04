FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $26,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in C3.ai by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after purchasing an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. cut their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

