FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.85 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

