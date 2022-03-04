FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 705 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $139.13 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

