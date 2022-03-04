Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $940.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 940 ($12.61) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.88), with a volume of 50751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070 ($14.36).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,457.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of £550.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

