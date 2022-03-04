Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FL stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after buying an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 757,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $31,135,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

