Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

FL stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 157,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

