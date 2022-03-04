Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 1,342,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 91,314,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

