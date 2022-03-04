Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FMTX stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $437.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

