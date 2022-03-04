Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Short Interest Update

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUN. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $3,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Founder SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC is based in Houston, Texas.

